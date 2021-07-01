Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Sells $553,905.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $553,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,658.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MPWR stock opened at $373.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.76, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.49 and a 12 month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

