Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,209,277.71 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 178,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $1,209,277.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,108,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,446,609.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 24,839 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $170,892.32.

On Monday, June 14th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 55,541 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $396,007.33.

On Friday, June 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 509,467 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $3,856,665.19.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 155,227 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,120,738.94.

On Monday, June 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 203,233 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $1,416,534.01.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 83,992 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $553,507.28.

On Friday, May 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 72,811 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $494,386.69.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 169,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $1,115,400.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 62,469 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $410,421.33.

On Friday, May 21st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 131,409 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $901,465.74.

PGEN stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.34.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%. Equities analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after purchasing an additional 726,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 28.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 330,320 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 57.4% in the first quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 960,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 22.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 160,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 1,422.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 802,232 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

