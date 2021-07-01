Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Sells 8,334 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $750,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Sturman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Daniel Sturman sold 42,658 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,266,226.58.

RBLX opened at $89.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.62. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

