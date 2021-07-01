Insider Selling: The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Sells $391,309.76 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $391,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $83.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.52. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $84.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.92 and a beta of 1.30.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group cut shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Joint by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Joint by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of The Joint by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Joint by 53,032.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 116,671 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

