Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Short Interest Update

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 94.6% from the May 31st total of 811,900 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 208,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,130.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 6,446,547 shares of company stock valued at $59,528,189 over the last ninety days. 20.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,414,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 64,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. 61.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and numbers games.

