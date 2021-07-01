Insula Trading Up 7.3% Over Last Week (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Insula has a total market cap of $520,976.91 and approximately $682.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insula has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Insula coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00203445 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001949 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.02 or 0.00753969 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ISLA is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 972,160 coins. The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

