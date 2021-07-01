INT (INT) Market Cap Achieves $4.07 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One INT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. INT has a total market cap of $4.07 million and $1.17 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, INT has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00100552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00054668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.82 or 0.00694163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

INT Profile

INT (INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official website is intchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

