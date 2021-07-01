Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.65). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTLA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $161.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.24. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $616,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $68,453.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 895,333 shares of company stock worth $102,980,552 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,074,000 after acquiring an additional 218,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,552,000 after purchasing an additional 203,607 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,073,000 after buying an additional 1,695,712 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 987,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 158,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

