Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading 5.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $125.00. Oppenheimer currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Intellia Therapeutics traded as high as $141.95 and last traded at $140.41. 72,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,652,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.43.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTLA. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.35.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $68,453.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 895,333 shares of company stock valued at $102,980,552. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,077,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.24.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

