Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.88

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.88 and traded as high as C$20.29. Inter Pipeline shares last traded at C$20.15, with a volume of 732,880 shares traded.

IPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. CSFB set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Inter Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76. The firm has a market cap of C$8.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.74.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$697.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Inter Pipeline Ltd. will post 1.1499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

