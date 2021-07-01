International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $168.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances traded as high as $150.03 and last traded at $148.83, with a volume of 12117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.79.

IFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.