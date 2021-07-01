International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Announces Dividend of $0.24

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE INSW traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.73. 188,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,754. The firm has a market cap of $526.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.27. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $22.39.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.98 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.