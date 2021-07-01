Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Intrepid Potash worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,048,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,137,000 after purchasing an additional 452,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 797,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after acquiring an additional 24,787 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,086,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at about $768,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $428.39 million, a PE ratio of -23.60 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.12. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $39.19.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $59.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on IPI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.65.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

