Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

