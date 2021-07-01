Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PSL opened at $93.59 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.79.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.
Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
