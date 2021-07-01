Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, an increase of 277.8% from the May 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF stock opened at $30.60 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92.

Get Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 2,623.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.