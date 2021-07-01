Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Stock Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

NASDAQ KBWB opened at $64.41 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $69.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.331 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.