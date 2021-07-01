Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 371,156 shares during the quarter. Invesco comprises approximately 1.8% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $13,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $396,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 260,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 55,373 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 42,893 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 62,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $29.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

