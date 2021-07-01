Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for New Senior Investment Group (SNR)

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE: SNR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/1/2021 – New Senior Investment Group was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/30/2021 – New Senior Investment Group was downgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.10 price target on the stock, up previously from $8.00.

6/30/2021 – New Senior Investment Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.75.

6/29/2021 – New Senior Investment Group was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.75.

6/22/2021 – New Senior Investment Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “New Senior Investment Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in senior housing properties across the United States. It operates in two reportable segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. The Company’s managed portfolio includes assisted living, memory care and independent living properties. Its triple net lease portfolio includes assisted living, memory care, independent living and continuing care retirement communities. New Senior Investment Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of SNR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,778,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,000. The company has a market cap of $739.29 million, a P/E ratio of -38.35, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.94. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,027,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,221,000 after acquiring an additional 39,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

