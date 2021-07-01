Investors Buy Large Volume of Welltower Put Options (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,328 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,277% compared to the typical daily volume of 140 put options.

NYSE WELL opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $84.23.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

