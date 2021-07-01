Investors Buy Large Volume of Welltower Put Options (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,328 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,277% compared to the typical daily volume of 140 put options.
NYSE WELL opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04. Welltower has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $84.23.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
