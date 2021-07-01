Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,519 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,241% compared to the average volume of 486 call options.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.74. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.24.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 94.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.