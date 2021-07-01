IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Haywood Chapman Acquires 7,183 Shares

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Haywood Chapman bought 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £8,978.75 ($11,730.79).
IQG stock opened at GBX 125.50 ($1.64) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 121.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.93 million and a PE ratio of -15.37. IQGeo Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 58.06 ($0.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 128 ($1.67).
About IQGeo Group
Read More: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for IQGeo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQGeo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.