IRISnet (IRIS) Trading 2.1% Lower This Week

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, IRISnet has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $76.21 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.0727 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00045189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00130534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00169129 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,877.10 or 0.99865348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,025,654,522 coins and its circulating supply is 1,047,679,765 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

