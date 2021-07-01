Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Isabella Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Isabella Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isabella Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS ISBA opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Isabella Bank has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

