iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Update

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the May 31st total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,811,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:IGIB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.36. 1,470,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,355. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $61.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000.

