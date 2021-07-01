iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Mirsky Financial Management CORP.

Mirsky Financial Management CORP. cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mirsky Financial Management CORP.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.22. The company had a trading volume of 160,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,153,789. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.59. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

