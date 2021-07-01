iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $18,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,693,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,139,000 after purchasing an additional 87,269 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,356,000 after acquiring an additional 80,439 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 815,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after purchasing an additional 345,032 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 427,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $57.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.91.

