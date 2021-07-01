iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Up 75.8% in June

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,400 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the May 31st total of 220,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ IGF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.60. 12,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,345. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $47.94.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.