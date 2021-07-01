iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Lifted by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 129.6% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after acquiring an additional 37,696 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock opened at $271.48 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $191.96 and a 12 month high of $272.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.