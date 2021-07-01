iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $271.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,873. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.78. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $172.25 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

