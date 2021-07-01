iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 286.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 237,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,704,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $271.13. 49,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,873. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $172.25 and a twelve month high of $277.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.78.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

