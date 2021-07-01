Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.81. Isoray shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 659,167 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.78.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a market cap of $112.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 36.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISR. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Isoray by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 225,594 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 145,589 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Isoray by 38.7% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 847,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 236,538 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Isoray by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,399,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 899,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Isoray by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,532 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 837,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Isoray by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,143 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 53,205 shares during the period. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Isoray Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

