Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

