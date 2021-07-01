IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.01

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and traded as low as $2.48. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 1,743,973 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on IZEA. Zacks Investment Research cut IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 32.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Murphy sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $737,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,454.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lindsay A. Gardner sold 21,560 shares of IZEA Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $57,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,560 shares of company stock valued at $969,234. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $1,750,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

