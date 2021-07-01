J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $180.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JBHT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.43.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $162.95 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $183.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total transaction of $1,394,344.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,605 shares of company stock worth $3,937,448 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.