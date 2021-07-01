J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of J & J Snack Foods worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth $28,760,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,646,000 after buying an additional 84,431 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 32.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,208,000 after buying an additional 72,977 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 425.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 66,007 shares during the period. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

JJSF stock opened at $174.41 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,938.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 227.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

