Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.500-$5.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.50 billion-$29.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.59 billion.Jabil also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.250-$1.450 EPS.

JBL traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $57.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,896. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jabil has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.67.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,917,251. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,398. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

