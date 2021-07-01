Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7,241.4% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $177.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.25.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

