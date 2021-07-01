Jeff D. Trom Sells 25,000 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $2,837,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,753,066.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Workiva stock opened at $111.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.44 and a fifty-two week high of $115.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 379.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 28.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

