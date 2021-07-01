Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $2,850.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,519.32.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,506.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,418.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,555.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,317 shares of company stock valued at $163,436,616. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Alphabet by 876.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

