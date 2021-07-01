Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Berkeley Group Holdings plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for The Berkeley Group in a report released on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will earn $5.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Berkeley Group’s FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BKGFY. Citigroup raised The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.88.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.