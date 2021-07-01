Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JRONY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.89. The stock had a trading volume of 539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

