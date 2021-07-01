JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.6 million to $48.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.20 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FROG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights raised JFrog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.30.

Shares of JFrog stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,023. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.47. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. JFrog’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

