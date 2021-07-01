Jobchain (JOB) Price Hits $0.0009

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $199,717.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jobchain has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One Jobchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jobchain

Jobchain is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,964,558,293 coins. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

