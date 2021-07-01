Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $164.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $434.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

