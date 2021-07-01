Jonathan Sheena Sells 201 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 201 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $23,631.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at $53,549,843.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,539 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total transaction of $187,127.01.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jonathan Sheena sold 11,670 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $1,180,070.40.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,034 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.60, for a total transaction of $106,088.40.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Jonathan Sheena sold 3,213 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $334,826.73.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $113.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $127.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.42.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 56.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 471,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after purchasing an additional 169,250 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 31.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.36.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

