JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $4.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 513 ($6.70) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £495.18 million and a P/E ratio of 3.29. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 12 month low of GBX 392 ($5.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 550 ($7.19). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 495.88.

In other news, insider Bronwyn Curtis OBE acquired 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £14,850 ($19,401.62).

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

