JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 122,700 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Replimune Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,650,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Replimune Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Replimune Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 878,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,940,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $587,106.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,806,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,007. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 33.25, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 2.53. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

