JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 551.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.01% of DHT worth $10,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at $68,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in DHT by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in DHT by 39.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on DHT in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

DHT opened at $6.49 on Thursday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.19.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. DHT’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

