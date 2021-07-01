JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 203.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,747 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3,154.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $90.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 47.16%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

